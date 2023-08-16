Watch CBS News
Bruce Springsteen postpones Philadelphia concerts because of illness

By Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Music fans hoping to be "Dancing in the Dark" on Wednesday night at Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park will have to wait.

Bruce Springsteen postponed his Wednesday and Friday concerts with The E Street Band because of an illness, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer said on social media.

No details were given about the 73-year-old Springsteen's illness. The statement said they were working on rescheduling dates for the concerts.

"Please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows," the tweet said.

Springsteen just kicked off the second leg of his U.S. tour with two performances in Chicago last week.

Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform on Aug. 9, 2023, at Wrigley Field in Chicago.  Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

