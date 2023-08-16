Bruce Springsteen postpones Philadelphia concerts because of illness

PHILADELPHIA — Music fans hoping to be "Dancing in the Dark" on Wednesday night at Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park will have to wait.

Bruce Springsteen postponed his Wednesday and Friday concerts with The E Street Band because of an illness, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer said on social media.

Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed.



We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled… — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) August 16, 2023

No details were given about the 73-year-old Springsteen's illness. The statement said they were working on rescheduling dates for the concerts.

"Please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows," the tweet said.

Springsteen just kicked off the second leg of his U.S. tour with two performances in Chicago last week.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform on Aug. 9, 2023, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

RELATED: The Gaslight Anthem were labeled "Bruce Springsteen copycats." Now the Boss is on their new single