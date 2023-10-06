Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Bruce Springsteen announces new tour dates for postponed 2023 concerts

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Bruce Springsteen announced rescheduled 2024 tour dates
Bruce Springsteen announced rescheduled 2024 tour dates 00:33

NEW YORK -- Bruce Springsteen has announced new United States tour dates for shows he canceled because of his health.

The rescheduled shows will take place in 2024 in two separate month-long pushes -- in mid-March through mid-April and mid-August through mid-September.

Springsteen was forced to postpone the back end of his 2023 tour to be treated for peptic ulcer disease symptoms.

The singer says he's on the mend and can't wait to get back on the road.

The new tour dates include stops in Albany, Syracuse, Philadelphia and Uncasville, Connecticut.

For a full list of rescheduled concerts, click here.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 6, 2023 / 7:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.