Bruce Springsteen announces new tour dates for postponed 2023 concerts

NEW YORK -- Bruce Springsteen has announced new United States tour dates for shows he canceled because of his health.

The rescheduled shows will take place in 2024 in two separate month-long pushes -- in mid-March through mid-April and mid-August through mid-September.

Related story: Bruce Springsteen postpones remaining 2023 tour dates for ulcer treatment

Springsteen was forced to postpone the back end of his 2023 tour to be treated for peptic ulcer disease symptoms.

The singer says he's on the mend and can't wait to get back on the road.

The new tour dates include stops in Albany, Syracuse, Philadelphia and Uncasville, Connecticut.

For a full list of rescheduled concerts, click here.