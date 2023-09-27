Bruce Springsteen postpones remaining 2023 tour dates for ulcer treatment

Springsteen postpones tour dates while being treated for peptic ulcer disease Springsteen postpones tour dates while being treated for peptic ulcer disease 00:25

BOSTON – Rock legend Bruce Springsteen announced Wednesday that he has postponed his remaining tour dates in 2023 as he receives treatment for peptic ulcer disease.

Springsteen had previously postponed dates in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Albany, Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Washington, Ohio and at Mohegan Sun.

The September postponements came about a week after he played two nights at Gillette Stadium.

The latest announcement means Springsteen and the E Street Band are postponing an additional 14 shows.

Springsteen said rescheduled dates for all of the 2023 concerts, including the September shows that were previously postponed, will be announced next week. All will take place at their originally scheduled venues, Springsteen said.

"Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I'm on the mend and can't wait to see you all next year," Springsteen said on social media.