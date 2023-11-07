Brooklyn voters call on Congresswoman Yvette Clarke to support cease-fire in Gaza

NEW YORK -- Families in Brooklyn are calling for a cease-fire in Gaza, and they want Congresswoman Yvette Clarke to help their cause.

Election Day took a different form in Brooklyn's 9th Congressional District, as voters flocked to Clarke's office instead of the polls.

"Genocide anywhere, in all its forms, in all its stages, must be condemned and must be stopped," parent Jesi Taylor said.

Parents asked the congresswoman to help not their children but all the innocent civilians caught in a brutal war between Israel and Hamas now entering its fifth week.

"A lot of children are dying to the bombs that are dropping in Palestine," one child told CBS New York's Christina Fan. "When asked what should be done, they replied, "Stop the funding to support the bombs that are getting dropped in Palestine."

As kids etched "CEASEFIRE" into artwork, their parents demanded the congresswoman back a resolution urging the Biden administration to call for the same -- a de-escalation of Israel's bombardment of Gaza.

So far, 18 House members have signed on, and families want Clarke to add her name.

"I can't stop thinking about what horror it is for parents to have to experience a situation in which they don't have the option to keep their families safe or even keep their families alive," parent Bhavana Nancherla said.

Clarke has not indicated where she stands on a potential cease-fire, but in a statement issued earlier this month, she wrote, "I remain devastated by wanton loss of life, the death and injury of innocents, those being tortured and held captive in the war of Israel and Hamas."

"A lot of our representatives are putting out these sort of general statements," said Thanu Yakupitiyage. "But we actually need them to turn that into tangible action."

While the congresswoman hasn't commented on the crowd's demands, she sent CBS New York a statement saying she supports protesters' rights to demonstration in front of her office.