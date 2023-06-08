Police: 17-year-old driver in custody after striking, killing pedestrian in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A 17-year-old driver was taken into custody after police say he struck and killed a pedestrian in Brooklyn on Wednesday, then tried to run.

It happened at the intersection of Ocean Parkway and Avenue M in Midwood.

Police say the teenage driver was speeding in a Tesla when he drove onto the sidewalk, hitting a 76-year-old man and knocking down a traffic light. The 76-year-old was killed.

Police say a 24-year-old man was also hit and has minor injuries.

Residents in the area say speeding and reckless driving are nothing new on Ocean Parkway.

"I never walk my dog or myself because I don't trust the cars, and at night, this place is a speeding gallery," Midwood resident Michael Davis said. "There's no railing here, and there's a lot of recklessness."

The driver is being charged as a juvenile with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.