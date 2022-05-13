Watch CBS News
Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James faces arraignment on federal terrorism charge

By CBSNewYork Team

NEW YORK -- Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James is set to appear in federal court.

James was indicted by a grand jury last week and faces arraignment Friday. 

He's accused of setting off smoke grenades' and firing a gun on a crowded train on April 12 in Sunset Park, leaving more than two dozen people injured. 

James faces a terrorism charge that carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. He's also charged with firing a gun during a violent crime. 

The 62-year-old was arrested on April 13 and held without bail. 

His lawyers claim federal agents improperly questioned him, and they say the FBI took DNA samples from James and directing him to sign documents without alerting his lawyers.

First published on May 13, 2022 / 10:49 AM

