Charles Williams charged in Brooklyn subway platform attack

Suspect charged in Brooklyn subway attack; MTA worker honored
NEW YORK -- A suspect accused of punching a man on a Brooklyn subway platform so hard that he fell onto the tracks is now facing charges.

Twenty-seven-year-old Charles Williams, from the Bronx, is facing reckless endangerment and assault charges in connection to Tuesday's attack.

It happened at the 36th Street stop in Sunset Park.

The victim was not hurt.

Longtime MTA employee Angel Oquendo helped him off the tracks. Oquendo was honored Wednesday for his quick thinking.

First published on May 31, 2023 / 7:26 PM

