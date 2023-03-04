Watch CBS News
Local News

Brooklyn-Queens Expressway "walk and talks" continue Saturday

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

BQE "walk and talks" continue Saturday
BQE "walk and talks" continue Saturday 00:33

NEW YORK -- The process of improving the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway and its surrounding neighborhoods continues Saturday with the second in a series of walk and talks.

New design concepts for parts of the traffic-plagued highway were recently released. 

Participants will walk the BQE corridor and share ideas about the highway's future with experts and community members. It runs until 1 p.m.

Another walk and talk is scheduled for Saturday, March 18. Registration is required. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 4, 2023 / 10:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.