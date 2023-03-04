Brooklyn-Queens Expressway "walk and talks" continue Saturday
NEW YORK -- The process of improving the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway and its surrounding neighborhoods continues Saturday with the second in a series of walk and talks.
New design concepts for parts of the traffic-plagued highway were recently released.
Participants will walk the BQE corridor and share ideas about the highway's future with experts and community members. It runs until 1 p.m.
Another walk and talk is scheduled for Saturday, March 18. Registration is required.
