Brooklyn man pleads guilty in rock attack that killed GuiYing Ma in Queens

NEW YORK -- The Brooklyn man accused in a rock attack that killed a 62-year-old woman in Queens last year pleaded guilty on Thursday.

Last November, GuiYing Ma was hit in the head with a rock while outside sweeping a sidewalk in Corona. She died 3 months later.

The suspect, 33-year-old Elisaul Perez, pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges and will be sentenced in January. He faces 20 years in prison.