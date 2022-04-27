Brooklyn man Anwar Stuart arrested in American Dream mall shooting, police say
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- A suspect is under arrest following a shooting at the American Dream mall earlier this month.
Anwar Stuart, 20, has been charged with shooting a man during a robbery attempt.
New Jersey state police were called to the mall on April 7 in East Rutherford, where they found the victim with serious injuries.
Investigators say Stuart was arrested Monday at his home in Brooklyn.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.