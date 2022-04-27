Watch CBS News

Brooklyn man Anwar Stuart arrested in American Dream mall shooting, police say

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- A suspect is under arrest following a shooting at the American Dream mall earlier this month. 

Anwar Stuart, 20, has been charged with shooting a man during a robbery attempt.

New Jersey state police were called to the mall on April 7 in East Rutherford, where they found the victim with serious injuries. 

Investigators say Stuart was arrested Monday at his home in Brooklyn. 

