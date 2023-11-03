Landlord Rafiqul Islam arrested after allegedly setting Brooklyn building on fire because tenants refused to move out, FDNY says
NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn landlord has been arrested after he allegedly set his own building on fire, fire marshals say.
Rafiqul Islam is facing arson and attempted murder charges.
Investigators say Islam was angry that his second-floor tenants had stopped paying rent and refused to move out.
Islam allegedly set fire to an interior staircase at the Forbell Street building on Sept. 26.
Two adults and six children were home at the time of the fire. Everyone escaped safely.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.