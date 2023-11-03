Watch CBS News
Local News

Landlord Rafiqul Islam arrested after allegedly setting Brooklyn building on fire because tenants refused to move out, FDNY says

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Brooklyn landlord accused of setting fire because of tenant dispute
Brooklyn landlord accused of setting fire because of tenant dispute 00:25

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn landlord has been arrested after he allegedly set his own building on fire, fire marshals say.

Rafiqul Islam is facing arson and attempted murder charges.

Investigators say Islam was angry that his second-floor tenants had stopped paying rent and refused to move out.

Islam allegedly set fire to an interior staircase at the Forbell Street building on Sept. 26.

Two adults and six children were home at the time of the fire. Everyone escaped safely.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 3, 2023 / 7:23 PM EDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.