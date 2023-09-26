Watch CBS News
Several people treated for minor injuries after fire breaks out at Brooklyn home

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Several people are being treated for injuries after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning at a home in East New York, Brooklyn. 

Firefighters responded around 5:15 a.m. to the fire on the first floor of the house on Forbell Street. 

Officials said seven people suffered minor injuries and were taken to Jamaica Hospital. 

The Red Cross says it's helping two households of nine adults and three children.  

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

CBS New York has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

September 26, 2023

