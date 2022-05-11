Several Jewish men attacked in Brooklyn over past few days
NEW YORK -- There's a disturbing trend of Jewish men being attacked in Brooklyn.
The most recent incident happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday in Flatbush. Video shows two men walking when one of them was punched.
CBS2 has been told the suspect said, "Free Palestine."
There was a similar scene in Williamsburg on Sunday when a person was attacked while walking with children.
Two days before that in Crown Heights, police say a man punched and kicked another man and made antisemitic remarks.
The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.
