Police seek suspect in violent antisemitic attack in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a suspect after a violent antisemitic attack in Brooklyn.
Investigators say a man punched and kicked another man in the head while making antisemitic remarks.
It happened Friday afternoon near President Street and Utica Avenue in Crown Heights.
The 32-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.
