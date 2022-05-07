Watch CBS News
Police seek suspect in violent antisemitic attack in Brooklyn

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force investigating attack in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a suspect after a violent antisemitic attack in Brooklyn.

Investigators say a man punched and kicked another man in the head while making antisemitic remarks.

It happened Friday afternoon near President Street and Utica Avenue in Crown Heights.

The 32-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.

