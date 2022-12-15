Brooklyn hospitals dealing with cyberattack that has forced staff to use pen and paper and rely on phones

NEW YORK -- A network of Brooklyn hospitals has been under a cyberattack for nearly a month. Nurses, and other staff have had to use pen and paper, while computers have been kept offline.

There's a growing demand for help at Brookdale Hospital, one of three hospitals without a computer network right now.

On Nov. 19, staff reported an issue. Hackers got into the system, and that's when everything went black, in an effort to protect private information from ending up in the wrong hands.

Brookdale, Interfaith, and Kingsbrook Jewish hospitals have been operating essentially all on pen and paper. No emails. Instead, there have been face-to-face meetings and a lot of phone calls. Staff members say they have been working in many cases three times longer.

READ MORE: Metropolitan Opera hit by systemwide cyberattack

There is an active investigation underway, with limited information on the hack itself. The state's Department of Health says its top priority remains patient safety, but staff and community activists say they can't do this forever.

"You can imagine that if you had to switch from sending email to sending snail mail, and switch from texting to making phone calls. We understand that it has been a very difficult challenge for our community and for our employees, said Dr. Sandra Scott, executive director of Brookdale Hospital.

"We need to understand how our infrastructure is being attacked on this level, and where are the resources for communities like ours?" added community activist Chris Banks.

A former Brooklyn City Council member tweeted last week that the hackers are looking for a $5 million ransom.

In the meantime, staff members said while they're doing their best, it hasn't been easy ensuring the hack doesn't compromise safety.