Metropolitan Opera hit by systemwide cyberattack

NEW YORK -- The Metropolitan Opera is trying to recover from a systemwide cyberattack.

Officials said Wednesday the company's website, box office and call center have been affected.

The Met has experienced a cyberattack that has temporarily impacted our network systems, which include our website, box office, and call center. All performances will take place as scheduled. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/inZCSPSyoX — Metropolitan Opera (@MetOpera) December 7, 2022

(3/3) We are working as quickly as possible to get this difficult situation resolved. Updates will be posted on https://t.co/1OOX9DCbe0 as they become available.



Thank you for your patience and understanding. — Metropolitan Opera (@MetOpera) December 7, 2022

New ticket orders, exchanges and refunds cannot be processed. Those will be handled as soon as the system is back up and running.

Performances will continue as scheduled.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the attack.