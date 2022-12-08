Watch CBS News
Metropolitan Opera hit by systemwide cyberattack

NEW YORK -- The Metropolitan Opera is trying to recover from a systemwide cyberattack.

Officials said Wednesday the company's website, box office and call center have been affected.

New ticket orders, exchanges and refunds cannot be processed. Those will be handled as soon as the system is back up and running.

Performances will continue as scheduled.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the attack.

First published on December 7, 2022 / 9:22 PM

