Brooklyn family found stabbed and killed inside apartment, relative taken into custody

NEW YORK -- A New York City family is in shock after four of their loved ones, including two children, were found dead inside their home.

Police took a 24-year-old man into custody after he allegedly stabbed and killed his mother, sister-in-law, niece and nephew in their Brooklyn apartment.

Bodies found after reported domestic assault

First responders found the bodies after getting a 911 call about a domestic assault at the apartment on the corner of Avenue P and West 8th Street in Bensonhurst late Friday night.

Police identified the victims as a 56-year-old woman, 27-year-old woman, 5-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy.

The man's brother, the father of the children, survived the incident and was first to discover the bodies, according to the family.

A motive remains unclear.

The family is originally from Uzbekistan, but has lived in the apartment for about 10 years, we're told.