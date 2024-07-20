Watch CBS News
Local News

Brooklyn family found stabbed and killed inside apartment, relative taken into custody

By John Dias

/ CBS New York

Brooklyn family found dead inside apartment, relative arrested
Brooklyn family found dead inside apartment, relative arrested 02:05

NEW YORK -- A New York City family is in shock after four of their loved ones, including two children, were found dead inside their home. 

Police took a 24-year-old man into custody after he allegedly stabbed and killed his mother, sister-in-law, niece and nephew in their Brooklyn apartment.

Bodies found after reported domestic assault

First responders found the bodies after getting a 911 call about a domestic assault at the apartment on the corner of Avenue P and West 8th Street in Bensonhurst late Friday night. 

Police identified the victims as a 56-year-old woman, 27-year-old woman, 5-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy. 

The man's brother, the father of the children, survived the incident and was first to discover the bodies, according to the family.

A motive remains unclear. 

The family is originally from Uzbekistan, but has lived in the apartment for about 10 years, we're told. 

John Dias
john-dias-small-2019.png

John Dias is an Emmy-nominated reporter. He joined CBS2 News in November 2017.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.