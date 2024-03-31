Brooklyn community demands change following fatal shooting of Christian Montrose

NEW YORK -- In the wake of a recent deadly shooting, a Brooklyn community gathered Sunday to demand action.

They called for justice and change on East 104th Street in Canarsie. That's where 19-year-old Christian Montrose was shot and killed outside his home last week in what police believe may have been a case of mistaken identity.

No arrests have been made.

His heartbroken parents spoke Sunday and wanted to send a message.

"But I want his life to matter. I want his life to make a difference," mother Annette Montrose said. "To the young people, please put the guns down. To the parents, hold on to your children because I want no one to end up the way we are now."

The group also called for funding for anti-gun violence initiatives and no budget cuts that threaten public safety.