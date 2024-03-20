NYPD searching for black car involved in fatal shooting of Christian Montrose in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- The heartbroken mother of a young man shot to death on Tuesday in Brooklyn is speaking out.

He was shot just steps from his front door.

The parents of 19-year-old Christian Montrose have been left not only heartbroken but begging to know why someone shot their son while he was getting out of his car outside their home.

Annette Montrose is now without her son after he was killed overnight Tuesday.

"Where do I get strength from?" she said.

She shared a video of the shooting caught on her Ring camera. Christian Montrose is seen pulling up to the front of his home along East 104th Street in Canarsie. Seconds later, a black car pulls up, someone gets out and fires several shots before the car speeds away. Wounded, Christian tries to make it to the front door before he collapses.

Police said he was shot in the mouth and torso. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"I just want to know why ... why would somebody do this to my child? My child had a pure heart," Annette Montrose said.

She said her son went out to meet a friend that night, but has no idea why he was shot, adding he was a great person who worked at Budget Car Rental at LaGuardia Airport and was in the process of enrolling at Lincoln Tech to become a mechanic.

"He loved cars. His passion was cars. Anybody on this block [will] tell you my child was a loving child," Annette Montrose said.

A neighbor across the street said just that.

"So devastating. This guy such a nice guy. He really impressed me. Every time I leave, he's usually outside working on his car and he always say, 'Good morning,'" the neighbor said.

Police said it has not yet been determined if the shooting was targeted. Christian Montrose had no prior arrests, according to police sources.

His middle school teacher went to the family's home on Wednesday.

"Christian was a model student. This family doesn't deserve this at all and whoever did this needs to come forward. Don't be a coward. Come forward," the teacher said.

Investigators are now looking for the black car the suspects drove off in, as seen in that surveillance video.

No arrests have been made.

Christian Montrose leaves behind his parents and six siblings, including a twin sister.