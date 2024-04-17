Driver accused of striking, killing 10-year-old girl in Brooklyn arrested

Brooklyn community in shock after death of child struck by driver

NEW YORK -- A driver accused of striking and killing a child in Brooklyn is now facing charges.

Police say 62-year-old Isaac Karczag has been arrested.

Karczag is accused of hitting a 10-year-old girl at the intersection of Wallabout Street and Wythe Avenue in Williamsburg around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The child was rushed to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Karczag did remain on the scene.

Police have not released details on what led up to the crash.

Karczag has been charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian, failure to obey traffic devices and failure to exercise due care.