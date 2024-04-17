Watch CBS News
Driver accused of striking, killing 10-year-old girl in Brooklyn arrested

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Brooklyn community in shock after death of child struck by driver
Brooklyn community in shock after death of child struck by driver 01:49

NEW YORK -- A driver accused of striking and killing a child in Brooklyn is now facing charges.

Police say 62-year-old Isaac Karczag has been arrested.

Karczag is accused of hitting a 10-year-old girl at the intersection of Wallabout Street and Wythe Avenue in Williamsburg around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The child was rushed to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Karczag did remain on the scene.

Police have not released details on what led up to the crash.

Karczag has been charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian, failure to obey traffic devices and failure to exercise due care.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 17, 2024 / 9:01 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

