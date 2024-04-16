Child struck by driver, killed in Brooklyn

Child dies after being struck by vehicle in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A child died Tuesday after being struck by a driver in Brooklyn.

It happened just before 2:45 p.m. at Wallabout Street and Wythe Avenue in Williamsburg.

Police say a 10-year-old girl was struck by a driver at the intersection.

The child was rushed to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the driver remained on the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the crash have not yet been determined.

Police say there is no criminality at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

