Watch CBS News
Local News

Child struck by driver, killed in Brooklyn

By Naveen Dhaliwal

/ CBS New York

Child dies after being struck by vehicle in Williamsburg, Brooklyn
Child dies after being struck by vehicle in Williamsburg, Brooklyn 01:23

NEW YORK -- A child died Tuesday after being struck by a driver in Brooklyn.

It happened just before 2:45 p.m. at Wallabout Street and Wythe Avenue in Williamsburg.

Police say a 10-year-old girl was struck by a driver at the intersection.

The child was rushed to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the driver remained on the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the crash have not yet been determined.

Police say there is no criminality at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with CBS2 News for the latest on this developing story.

First published on April 16, 2024 / 5:21 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.