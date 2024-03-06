Man arrested in fatal shooting of Brooklyn bodega worker

NEW YORK -- Police have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting a bodega worker in Brooklyn.

Nazim Berry, 37, was shot in the head inside the store on the corner of Franklin Avenue and Lincoln Place on Feb. 26.

Berry's mother says her son's co-workers told her a man had entered the store and asked Berry to buy him a cigar. When Berry refused, they began to argue.

The man then allegedly left the store and returned a short time later with a gun. Berry's mother says her son and the man started fighting over the gun, and Berry was shot during the struggle.

Berry was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say 29-year-old Daquan David was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder.