Watch CBS News
Local News

Department of Buildings discovers cause of steam leak that fatally burned baby in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New information released on death of baby burned in Brooklyn apartment
New information released on death of baby burned in Brooklyn apartment 00:29

NEW YORK -- There's new information on the death of a baby burned by steam from a radiator inside his family's Brooklyn apartment.

The Department of Buildings says an investigation found the connection to the radiator valve was separated, releasing steam into his bedroom.

Police say the 11-month-old boy was found unconscious Friday morning at the building on East 14th Street in Midwood. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The DOB has now ordered the landlord to stop using the boiler and make repairs to the leaking radiator.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 20, 2024 / 6:33 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.