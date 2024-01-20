Department of Buildings discovers cause of steam leak that fatally burned baby in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- There's new information on the death of a baby burned by steam from a radiator inside his family's Brooklyn apartment.
The Department of Buildings says an investigation found the connection to the radiator valve was separated, releasing steam into his bedroom.
Police say the 11-month-old boy was found unconscious Friday morning at the building on East 14th Street in Midwood. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The DOB has now ordered the landlord to stop using the boiler and make repairs to the leaking radiator.
