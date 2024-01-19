11-month-old baby dies after being burned by furnace in Brooklyn apartment

Baby dies after being burned by furnace in Brooklyn apartment

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating an 11-month-old boy's death after they said he was burned by a heating furnace in an apartment in Brooklyn.

Officers responded to the building on 14th Street in Midwood on Friday after getting a 911 call at 6 a.m. They found the baby unconscious in a room with a heating furnace that was leaking steam, police said.

The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital after suffering burns, according to police.

Detectives and New York City officials went to the building to figure out exactly what happened inside the family's first-floor apartment.

One neighbor told CBS New York the heat in the building runs way too hot sometimes, but another neighbor said he never noticed it.

"I see them every day, almost. I know that they have a newborn baby, it's horrible. It never gets too hot that much," said Tabriz Negmatov.

The building's landlord and super said the heating system was operating properly.

However, the city has been investigating the building after a violation involving the boiler in the basement was issued in June.

We asked the Department of Buildings for more information on the nature of the violation and are waiting to hear back.