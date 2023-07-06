Watch CBS News
Bronx's first recreational marijuana dispensary to open Thursday

NEW YORK -- The first licensed cannabis dispensary in the Bronx is set to open Thursday.

Statis Cannabis Company is owned by a person impacted by a previous cannabis conviction. It's part of New York's Social Equity Cannabis Investment Fund.

The dispensary, located on Tremont and Marmion avenues, will open to the public at 4:20 p.m.

It will be a soft opening as the store will later close temporarily to finish up construction.

