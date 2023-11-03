Snow leopard cubs make their debuts at the Bronx Zoo

NEW YORK -- Two new residents of the Bronx Zoo made their debuts Friday.
The brother and sister snow leopard cubs were born this summer as part of the zoo's species survival plan program.
The Bronx Zoo is a world leader in snow leopard care and has had more snow leopard births than any other zoo in North America.
The cubs have not been named yet. Zookeepers say they're looking for ideas that match the leopards' personalities.
Snow leopards are native to Central Asia, where they live high in the mountains of China, India, Russia and other countries.
