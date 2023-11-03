Watch CBS News

Bronx Zoo unveils new snow leopard cubs

Two new residents of the Bronx Zoo​ made their debuts Friday. The brother and sister snow leopard cubs were born this summer as part of the zoo's species survival plan program. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/47eyWmH
