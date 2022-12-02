Watch CBS News
Police believe shooting death of Bronx teenager may have been gang-related

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- Police now believe the shooting death of a Bronx teenager may have been gang-related.

The shooting happened Wednesday in the Fordham Heights section.

Surveillance video shows two suspects before they ambushed two brothers.

Fourteen-year-old Prince Shabazz was killed, but police believe his older brother, who survived, was affiliated with a gang.

Police say the attack happened in a violent rival gang's territory and the two were targeted.

