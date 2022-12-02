Police believe shooting death of Bronx teenager may have been gang-related
NEW YORK -- Police now believe the shooting death of a Bronx teenager may have been gang-related.
The shooting happened Wednesday in the Fordham Heights section.
READ MORE: 14-year-old Prince Shabazz shot and killed in the Bronx, police searching for 2 suspects caught on video
Surveillance video shows two suspects before they ambushed two brothers.
Fourteen-year-old Prince Shabazz was killed, but police believe his older brother, who survived, was affiliated with a gang.
Police say the attack happened in a violent rival gang's territory and the two were targeted.
