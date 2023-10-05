Watch CBS News
Local News

Police sources: 62-year-old woman struck by stray bullet in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Police sources: 62-year-old struck by stray bullet in the Bronx
Police sources: 62-year-old struck by stray bullet in the Bronx 00:19

NEW YORK -- Police sources say a woman was struck by a stray bullet in the Bronx on Wednesday.

It happened around 6 p.m. at Boynton and Watson avenues in the Soundview section.

Police say the 62-year-old victim was shot in the arm and is expected to be OK.

Law enforcement sources say there was a fight nearby and shots were fired.

No arrests have been made.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 4, 2023 / 11:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.