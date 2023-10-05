Police sources: 62-year-old woman struck by stray bullet in the Bronx

Police sources: 62-year-old struck by stray bullet in the Bronx

Police sources: 62-year-old struck by stray bullet in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police sources say a woman was struck by a stray bullet in the Bronx on Wednesday.

It happened around 6 p.m. at Boynton and Watson avenues in the Soundview section.

Police say the 62-year-old victim was shot in the arm and is expected to be OK.

Law enforcement sources say there was a fight nearby and shots were fired.

No arrests have been made.