Police: Homeless man fatally stabbed outside Bronx smoke shop, store employee arrested

Police: Man stabbed to death in the Bronx, one person in custody

Police: Man stabbed to death in the Bronx, one person in custody

Police: Man stabbed to death in the Bronx, one person in custody

NEW YORK -- There was a deadly stabbing outside a Bronx smoke shop Saturday, and police say a store employee has been arrested.

It happened at the Magic 7 Smoke Shop on West Fordham Road in University Heights.

Police say the store manager was carrying some boxes inside around noon when he bumped into 59-year-old Kenneth Fair, who was walking along the sidewalk. Fair apparently thought the bump was intentional.

After an exchange of words, Fair allegedly took a swing at the manager with his cane.

From there, police say an employee who was inside the smoke shop ran out and stabbed Fair in the neck.

Fair was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police say he was experiencing homelessness.

Neighbors told CBS2's Kevin Rincon that Fair was a quiet man who kept to himself and lived around the corner from the smoke shop.

"He's so nice to everybody here, so I never see him have a problem with nobody," one woman said.

The smoke shop employee, identified as 54-year-old Vernon Gowdy, was arrested and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

Both Fair and Gowdy have lengthy criminal records.

The head of the Bodega and Small Business Association says, for now, this does not seem to be a case of self-defense.