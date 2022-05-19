Watch CBS News
Police: Man sexually assaulted 14-year-old boy, 19-year-old man at knifepoint in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Police want your help finding a man they say sexually assaulted a boy and a young man in the Bronx this month. 

The first incident took place on May 1 at 11:20 p.m. near Eastchester Road and Burke Avenue. Police say the suspect approached a 19-year-old man and pulled out a knife. He then demanded the victim's phone, and forced him to perform a sex act. The victim resisted, and the suspect took off, police said. 

The second incident took place on May 14 at around 4 p.m. near East 229th Street and Schieffelin Place. This time, the target was a 14-year-old boy. Again, the suspect pulled out a knife, stole the victim's phone, and then sexually assaulted the victim, who was hospitalized in stable condition. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

