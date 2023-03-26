Watch CBS News
2 arrested in connection to burglary at Bronx school

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police say two people were arrested after allegedly burglarizing a Bronx school Saturday.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. at Lehman High School on East Tremont Avenue in Pelham Bay.

According to police, multiple alarms were activated and several windows were broken when officers arrived on scene.

Two people were taken into custody -- 19-year-old Terrell Babbitt, of Brooklyn, and 21-year-old David Leonardo, of the Bronx.

Police say officers recovered a bag containing a medium-sized rock, candy, a hole puncher and a calculator.

Babbitt and Leonardo are facing a number of charges, including burglary and petit larceny.

RELATED STORY: Suspects wanted in rash of school burglaries in the Bronx

This comes after a string of burglaries at schools in the Bronx. Police say tens of thousands of dollars worth of calculators and other equipment have been stolen.

One Bronx school had to close Friday after it was broken into for the second time in just over a week.

It is unclear at this time if Saturday's burglary is connected to any of the other incidents.

