A fight over a NYC parking spot led to a teen's death. Now a man is charged with murder.

NEW YORK -- A man faces murder charges for allegedly stabbing a teen to death in a fight over a Bronx parking spot.

Police said they took 45-year-old Vladimir Lopez German into custody Thursday. He's charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

German allegedly stabbed 19-year-old Dominic Cruz Aguilera during an argument over parking outside their apartment building near Inwood Avenue and Featherbed Lane in the Mount Eden section.

Witnesses said German is a taxi driver with a wife and young child, and that he fled the scene in a dark colored sedan.

How the fight started

Aguilera's father said they were getting ready to head to work Thursday morning when the suspect knocked on their door and told them to move their vehicle.

Outside, an argument broke out between German and Aguilera.

Police said German pulled out a knife and witnesses said Aguilera was stabbed in the chest.

Victim remembered as a "beautiful person"

The teen was taken to Lincoln Hospital, but he did not survive.

"He was a beautiful person. He don't look for no problem," Aguilera's brother told CBS New York.