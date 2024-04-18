Watch CBS News
Man stabbed to death over parking space in the Bronx, witnesses say

By Alecia Reid

NEW YORK -- A suspect is on the loose after a man was fatally stabbed during an argument over parking in the Bronx, police said. 

It happened on a dead end street at Inwood Avenue and Featherbed Lane at around 8:30 a.m. Monday in the Mount Eden section. 

Witnesses said two men were arguing over a space before one stabbed the other in the torso, then took off in a dark colored sedan. 

The stabbing victim, 23, was taken to Lincoln Hospital in cardiac arrest and pronounced dead, officials said. 

People who live in the neighborhood said parking is challenging, with many double-parked vehicles, cars parked next to hydrants and tight blocks to maneuver. 

It was not immediately clear what vehicles were involved in the dispute. 

