Police: Christopher Martinez accused of raping woman at knifepoint in Bronx park

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Police arrest man accused in rape of Mott Haven park
NEW YORK -- Police say they've arrested the man accused of raping a woman at knifepoint in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.

Nineteen-year-old Christopher Martinez has been charged in the Tuesday morning attack.

Investigators say Martinez pulled a knife on the victim and forced her into St. Mary's Park, where he raped her.

Police say he also stole her debit card and made a $3 purchase at a bodega.

First published on June 2, 2022 / 11:47 PM

