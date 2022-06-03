Police: Christopher Martinez accused of raping woman at knifepoint in Bronx park
NEW YORK -- Police say they've arrested the man accused of raping a woman at knifepoint in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.
Nineteen-year-old Christopher Martinez has been charged in the Tuesday morning attack.
Investigators say Martinez pulled a knife on the victim and forced her into St. Mary's Park, where he raped her.
Police say he also stole her debit card and made a $3 purchase at a bodega.
