Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman attacked, slashed on MTA bus in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Bus rider slashed multiple times on Bx2 bus in the Bronx
Bus rider slashed multiple times on Bx2 bus in the Bronx 00:36

NEW YORK -- Police say a woman was attacked and slashed by a man on an MTA bus in the Bronx on Friday.

It happened on a Bx2 bus on Grand Concourse near East 175th Street around 5:30 p.m.

Stephanie Aquino told CBS New York the man groped her, so she asked the bus driver to pull over. That's when she was attacked.

"And then he came out of nowhere, like smacking, doing punches. He threw me out of the bus. He dropped me out of the bus, and I told everybody, 'Close the door, close the door.' He didn't close the door," she said.

The victim was slashed in the face at least once.

The suspect then ran away.

Police are still searching for him.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 23, 2024 / 8:36 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.