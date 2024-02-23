Woman attacked, slashed on MTA bus in the Bronx

Bus rider slashed multiple times on Bx2 bus in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police say a woman was attacked and slashed by a man on an MTA bus in the Bronx on Friday.

It happened on a Bx2 bus on Grand Concourse near East 175th Street around 5:30 p.m.

Stephanie Aquino told CBS New York the man groped her, so she asked the bus driver to pull over. That's when she was attacked.

"And then he came out of nowhere, like smacking, doing punches. He threw me out of the bus. He dropped me out of the bus, and I told everybody, 'Close the door, close the door.' He didn't close the door," she said.

The victim was slashed in the face at least once.

The suspect then ran away.

Police are still searching for him.