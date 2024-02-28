Migrants found living in Bronx business after FDNY responds to complaint about e-bikes

NEW YORK -- Officials say, for the second time this week, inspectors have found migrants being housed in a New York City business without a permit.

The FDNY responded Wednesday to a complaint about e-bikes being illegally stored on East Kingsbridge Road in the Fordham section of the Bronx.

In addition to the bikes and batteries, the FDNY discovered about 45 beds in the basement. Officials say Senegalese immigrants were staying inside the store.

Department of Buildings inspectors say they found one of the commercial stores in the building had 34 beds on the first floor and 11 beds in the cellar tightly packed together.

In addition to that, they say they found extension cords, e-bikes, space heaters and hot plates throughout both floors.

The DOB issued a vacate order for the store due to hazardous conditions, lack of natural light and ventilation, and severe crowding.

The owner of the Bronx building told CBS New York he is the owner of the Queens building where dozens of migrants were also being illegally housed in the basement of a furniture store. The landlord was issued two violations and is facing thousands of dollars in fines for that incident.

He is facing two additional violations in the Bronx: one for failing to maintain the building, the other for occupying the building contrary to city records.

As far as the people who were staying in the Bronx building, officials say they are being taken care of by the city's Office of Emergency Management.