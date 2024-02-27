Inspection finds more than 70 migrants living in basement of Queens furniture store

NEW YORK -- During an FDNY inspection on Monday night, dozens of migrants were found living in a Queens basement.

CBS New York spoke with the man who says he was helping them.

They were staying in the basement of a Richmond Hill furniture store on Liberty Avenue. The owner said more than 70 people were living down there and some of them were paying him $300 per month to help with food and to maintain the place.

Cellphone video shows the basement filled with cots and migrants.

"They say there's no places to put the people. I've been going around the city and saw all the buildings that they are building. I've talked to landlords. People were saying these buildings are for the city, and city is saying they don't have no place for these people? It's not true," said Ebou Sarr, owner of Sarr's Wholesale Furniture.

Sarr was in tears as he explained he wanted to help his fellow Africans because the city wasn't.

"The guys would be sleeping on street for days, so when they started coming to me and telling me their stories, I started helping them," Sarr said. "Since they aren't giving them place to stay, we will do this ourselves."

On Tuesday afternoon, there was a slew of police and investigators with the Department of Buildings in the back of the building, along with dozens of e-bikes.

"There's no cooking, okay? We will bring food, no cooking here. When you come, I'll make you sign an agreement that this is the rules here. You can't do this over here because we don't want problems," Sarr said.

According to the DOB, inspectors were called to the two-story mixed-use building on 132nd Street and Liberty Avenue on Monday night to investigate reports of an illegal conversion. Down in the cellar, they found illegally converted sleeping quarters with 14 bunk beds and 13 beds and inadequate plumbing and ventilation. A full vacate order was issued.

"We have an obligation with DOB and FDNY and all of our services to respond and take necessary action. That's what was done last night, and we're still looking at what exactly took place," Mayor Eric Adams said.

The mayor added there are people in the city who will try to take advantage of the system.

There are still a lot of questions unanswered, including where the migrants will be placed, and it's unclear if anything will happen to owner of the furniture store.