Block party held on Sedgewick Avenue in the Bronx to mark 50th anniversary of hip-hop
NEW YORK -- Hip-hop's happy birthday weekend continued Saturday.
The borough where the genre was born is hosting another celebration.
A block party is being held on Sedgewick Avenue in the Bronx to mark the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.
The birthplace of hip-hop was a rec room at 1520 Sedgewick Ave., where on Aug. 11, 1973, DJ Kool Herc and his sister, Cindy Campbell, threw a party and spun some records.
The city has been throwing block parties across five boroughs to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop.
The series ends with a block party in Harlem on Sunday afternoon.
