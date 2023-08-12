Block party held on Sedgewick Avenue in the Bronx to mark 50th anniversary of hip-hop

Block party held in the Bronx to mark 50 years of hip-hop

NEW YORK -- Hip-hop's happy birthday weekend continued Saturday.

The borough where the genre was born is hosting another celebration.

A block party is being held on Sedgewick Avenue in the Bronx to mark the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

The birthplace of hip-hop was a rec room at 1520 Sedgewick Ave., where on Aug. 11, 1973, DJ Kool Herc and his sister, Cindy Campbell, threw a party and spun some records.

The city has been throwing block parties across five boroughs to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop.

The series ends with a block party in Harlem on Sunday afternoon.