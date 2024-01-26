Driver arrested in deadly reckless driving crash in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- Police have made an arrest in a deadly crash caused by reckless driving in the Bronx.
The NYPD says 23-year-old Enrique Lopez was behind the wheel of a vehicle when he lost control and hit a parked oil tanker on Sunday.
Two passengers in the vehicle, 15-year-old Sabrina Villagomez and 21-year-old Giovante Roberson, were killed. Another passenger, a 17-year-old girl, remains in critical condition.
According to the NYPD, Lopez was doing doughnuts in a parking lot at the time of the crash.
Lopez was arrested Thursday and now faces a number of charges, including manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and endangering the welfare of a child.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.