Driver arrested in deadly reckless driving crash in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police have made an arrest in a deadly crash caused by reckless driving in the Bronx.

The NYPD says 23-year-old Enrique Lopez was behind the wheel of a vehicle when he lost control and hit a parked oil tanker on Sunday.

Two passengers in the vehicle, 15-year-old Sabrina Villagomez and 21-year-old Giovante Roberson, were killed. Another passenger, a 17-year-old girl, remains in critical condition.

According to the NYPD, Lopez was doing doughnuts in a parking lot at the time of the crash.

Lopez was arrested Thursday and now faces a number of charges, including manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and endangering the welfare of a child.