Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver arrested in deadly reckless driving crash in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Driver charged in reckless driving crash that killed 2 passengers in the Bronx
Driver charged in reckless driving crash that killed 2 passengers in the Bronx 00:31

NEW YORK -- Police have made an arrest in a deadly crash caused by reckless driving in the Bronx.

The NYPD says 23-year-old Enrique Lopez was behind the wheel of a vehicle when he lost control and hit a parked oil tanker on Sunday.

Two passengers in the vehicle, 15-year-old Sabrina Villagomez and 21-year-old Giovante Roberson, were killed. Another passenger, a 17-year-old girl, remains in critical condition.

According to the NYPD, Lopez was doing doughnuts in a parking lot at the time of the crash.

Lopez was arrested Thursday and now faces a number of charges, including manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and endangering the welfare of a child.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 26, 2024 / 5:45 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.