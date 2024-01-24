Vigil held for 15-year-old girl killed in Bronx crash; 2nd teenager remains hospitalized

RAMAPO, N.Y. -- A somber gathering was held at a Rockland County high school Wednesday as students and staff mourn the death of a 15-year-old girl while another teenager is fighting for her life in a hospital.

They were involved in a horrible crash over the weekend that killed a 21-year-old man.

As the light from cell phones illuminated the auditorium at Ramapo High, a moment of silence was held for Sabrina Villagomez.

"She was a very sweet girl, and like, her smile would light up a room," one person said.

The sophomore from Ramapo High School died on Sunday in the same crash that left her good friend Aaliyah, a senior at Ramapo, now fighting for her life in the hospital.

For Sabrina's heartbroken father, the loss is colossal.

Jorge Villagomez says he doesn't know how he's going to go on, but the support he received Wednesday night is instrumental.

"She was such a sweetheart, and I remember always talking to her," one person said.

Sabrina's young life ended early Sunday in the Bronx. Police say a 23-year-old driver was behind the wheel of a white car with three passengers, including Sabrina and Aaliyah. That driver lost control and hit a parked oil tanker. Sabrina and a 21-year-old passenger, Giovante Roberson, died.

"A tragic incident. We had young kids doing doughnuts in a parking lot with their cars. They call it like a street meet with cars, and one of the cars hit a truck and two people lost their lives," NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said.

Sabrina and Aaliyah were close friends.

"I call them both fake twins because they both looked alike and they both acted alike, and, you know, good energy, good personality, good people, good kids," Det. Rony Charles said.

Charles worked closely with both girls, who were a part of the youth police initiative program with Spring Valley Police.

"They did their civil duties, they did well in school, they participated, and it it is going to be a tremendous loss," he said.

As so many keep Sabrina and Aaliyah close to their hearts, police say the driver of that car survived and is in the hospital. No word on charges yet.