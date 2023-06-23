Watch CBS News
Local News

Broadway Vision project enters next phase, creating new plazas and two-way bike lane

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Broadway Vision project enters phase 2
Broadway Vision project enters phase 2 00:45

NEW YORK -- Broadway Vision, the project working to create more public spaces and safer streets from Madison to Herald Square, celebrated the start of its latest phase Friday.

Work began this week to create two new plazas and a two-way bike lane on Broadway between West 25th and 32nd streets.

"People talked about it, and we did it. And we're going to continue to do it block at a time, neighborhood at a time. We're not leaving any neighborhoods behind. That is what we call promises made, promises kept," Mayor Eric Adams said at Friday's event. "This is how you reimagine our city, our neighborhood and revitalize our business district."

The next phase will create permanent capital improvements from West 21st to 33rd streets. Milling and paving work will take place over the coming months and is expected to be completed by the end of the summer.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 23, 2023 / 12:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.