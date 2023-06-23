Broadway Vision project enters next phase, creating new plazas and two-way bike lane

NEW YORK -- Broadway Vision, the project working to create more public spaces and safer streets from Madison to Herald Square, celebrated the start of its latest phase Friday.

Work began this week to create two new plazas and a two-way bike lane on Broadway between West 25th and 32nd streets.

"People talked about it, and we did it. And we're going to continue to do it block at a time, neighborhood at a time. We're not leaving any neighborhoods behind. That is what we call promises made, promises kept," Mayor Eric Adams said at Friday's event. "This is how you reimagine our city, our neighborhood and revitalize our business district."

The next phase will create permanent capital improvements from West 21st to 33rd streets. Milling and paving work will take place over the coming months and is expected to be completed by the end of the summer.