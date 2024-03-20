Broadway's spring 2024 musicals and plays set to take the stage
NEW YORK -- Broadway is buzzing with nearly a dozen new musicals and five new plays coming to the Great White Way this spring.
"There's something for everyone this season," CBS New York's Dave Carlin reports.
New spring musicals
- "Water for Elephants"
- "The Who's TOMMY"
- "The Outsiders"
- "Lempicka"
- "Suffs"
- "Hell's Kitchen"
- "Cabaret"
- "The Heart of Rock and Roll"
- "The Wiz"
- "The Great Gatsby"
- "Illinoise"
"With 11 musicals, the competition is just so fierce, and it's great to see this many," Carlin said. "But of course, that's a lot of competition for Tony's."
"Illinoise" was just added to the list this week and has some catching up to do.
New spring plays
- "Stereophonic"
- "Patriots"
- "Mary Jane"
- "Uncle Vanya"
- "Mother Play"
Broadway's new plays feature some big stars, including Jim Parsons and Steve Carell.
Carlin recently spoke with Jessica Lange, from "Mother Play."
"Yes, I wanted to do it immediately upon reading it. Yes, I wanted to do a new play. It was not an extended run, so it wasn't open-ended," she said. "You wake up in the morning and you're always gearing up, either for a matinee or evening performance... There's nothing quite like it. But it's also thrilling, I mean when else are you going to have that kind of opportunity?"
She mentioned she has considered retiring, but said Broadway has a way of bringing people back.
The spring shows start opening Wednesday, March 20 and will all be in the running for this year's Tony Awards.