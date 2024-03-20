Broadway's spring 2024 musicals and plays set to take the stage

NEW YORK -- Broadway is buzzing with nearly a dozen new musicals and five new plays coming to the Great White Way this spring.

"There's something for everyone this season," CBS New York's Dave Carlin reports.

New spring musicals

"Water for Elephants"

"The Who's TOMMY"

"The Outsiders"

"Lempicka"

"Suffs"

"Hell's Kitchen"

"Cabaret"

"The Heart of Rock and Roll"

"The Wiz"

"The Great Gatsby"

"Illinoise"

"With 11 musicals, the competition is just so fierce, and it's great to see this many," Carlin said. "But of course, that's a lot of competition for Tony's."

"Illinoise" was just added to the list this week and has some catching up to do.

New spring plays

"Stereophonic"

"Patriots"

"Mary Jane"

"Uncle Vanya"

"Mother Play"



Broadway's new plays feature some big stars, including Jim Parsons and Steve Carell.

Carlin recently spoke with Jessica Lange, from "Mother Play."

"Yes, I wanted to do it immediately upon reading it. Yes, I wanted to do a new play. It was not an extended run, so it wasn't open-ended," she said. "You wake up in the morning and you're always gearing up, either for a matinee or evening performance... There's nothing quite like it. But it's also thrilling, I mean when else are you going to have that kind of opportunity?"

She mentioned she has considered retiring, but said Broadway has a way of bringing people back.

The spring shows start opening Wednesday, March 20 and will all be in the running for this year's Tony Awards.