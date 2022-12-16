New Broadway play "Ain't No Mo'" announces 1-week extension

NEW YORK -- A new play is staying on Broadway for a little longer.

"Ain't No Mo'" was set to close Sunday due to low ticket sales, but after Thursday night's performance, playwright and star Jordan E. Cooper announced the show will go on through Friday, Dec. 23.

"I want to tell you how powerful y'all are because now we've been extended for another week," he told the audience.

A number of celebrities -- including Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith, Queen Latifah, Tyler Perry and Shonda Rhimes -- bought out performances to keep the show running.