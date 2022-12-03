Watch CBS News
New musical "Once Upon a One More Time," featuring Britney Spears songs, to open on Broadway in 2023

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A new musical featuring the songs of Britney Spears will open on Broadway next spring.

Spears will not be in the musical, but some of her biggest hits will be.

"Once Upon a One More Time" will begin previews on May 13 at Broadway's Marquis Theatre.

The musical is a mash-up of fairytales and was first staged in Washington D.C. late last year.

Casting will be announced at a later date.

