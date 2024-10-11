Long Island mother killed in front of son after order of protection from child's father expires, police say

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — A vigil was held Friday on Long Island for a mother who police say was murdered in front of her 2-year-old son by the child's father. Her family and support group is now bringing awareness to domestic violence.

Brenda Alfaro, 29, was killed inside her Hempstead home on Oct. 5. Police say 43-year-old Jose Funes-Zabala, her son's father who she was no longer in a relationship with, stabbed her more than 30 times.

It happened just one day after an order of protection expired.

"She had conversations with him, and he promised that he was going to change. And she really thought that he was gonna change, that he was a changed man," said Bethzaida Perez, a domestic violence liaison for the nonprofit Circulo De La Hispanidad.

Vigil held for Brenda Alfaro on Long Island

With candles in their hands and tears in their eyes, dozens gathered on Friday night to remember Alfaro.

The young mother from El Salvador was in a support group for domestic violence. Officials say Funes-Zabala was also abusive to their son when he was just months old.

"She was full of life, a great mother ... We need justice for this baby because he didn't deserve to lose his mom and to go what he went through," said Rebecca Flores, a relative of the victim.

"She was a loving person. Very quiet, very shy. And I'm just so heartbroken that this happened to her," Perez said.

Advocates encourage domestic violence victims to speak up

Officials say if you or anyone you know is experiencing any kind of domestic violence, speak up.

"Reach out. Reach out. Call the cops. Don't stay quiet," Perez said.

"We're here with our police department to make sure when people call and need help, we respond, but the key is to say something," said Hempstead Mayor Waylyn Hobbs.

According to the World Health Organization, 1 in 3 women are affected by intimate partner violence. Still, advocates say domestic violence cases are underreported.

"It could be fear because a lot of them are undocumented, so it could be because of that reason and they're afraid that if they say something, they're gonna be deported," Perez said.

Perez said another reason some mothers may not report domestic violence because of their kids.

"Because they don't want to put the kids through the hurt," she said.

Domestic violence resources

Survivors and victims of domestic violence can find help 24/7 by calling the New York State Domestic and Sexual Violence Hotline at (800) 942-6906, texting (844) 997-2121 or chatting online here. For more resources, you can visit the website for the New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence.

You can also reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-7233, texting START to 88788 or chatting online here.