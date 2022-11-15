Tri-State residents, airports gearing up for Thanksgiving rush

NEWARK, N.J. -- Americans are gearing up for the Thanksgiving travel rush.

New numbers show a return to near pre-pandemic levels.

As CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reports, there's a lot to take into consideration as we quickly approach the holiday. Planning ahead to the T as much as possible is what experts say will help you get the best experience out of your travel.

The New York City Department of Transportation says the first Gridlock Alert Day of the holiday season will be Wednesday. But travel experts, like Robert Sinclair Jr. from AAA, says the absolute worst time to travel will be the day before Thanksgiving, just after 5 p.m.

"Go home Wednesday night and get a good night sleep, and wake up extra early on Thanksgiving itself, hit the road then," Sinclair suggests.

Expert airports to be busy, as well.

"We're actually flying down to Florida to see my family and we are taking a cruise actually over Thanksgiving," New Jersey resident Lisa Bakhos said.

This Sunday is the most expensive time to fly, according to Sinclair. But this time of year is tricky for other reasons too.

"Weather is the big X factor on or around Thanksgiving. Just about 70% of all air traffic delays nationwide emanate from the Tri-State Area," said Sinclair.

AAA released its Thanksgiving predictions and reports nearly 55 million will travel for the holiday, a 1.5% increase from last year and 98% of pre-pandemic levels. Nearly 49 million people are expected to drive.

If you're traveling through Newark Liberty International Airport for the holidays, the airport's new $3 billion Terminal A opens Tuesday. We're told there will be state-of-the-art technology, public art and locally inspired food courts.