4-year-old boy dies after falling from 4th floor window in East Flatbush, Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A child died Monday afternoon after police say he fell out of the window of a residential building in East Flatbush.

Police said the 4-year-old fell out of the fourth-floor window at 3301 Farragut Road near the corner of New York Avenue at around 3 p.m. The scene was taped off as police continued their investigation.

Officials said the child was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced dead after sustaining serious head injuries.

CBS New York spoke with a shaken neighbor who lives next door.

"My daughter looks out the window and she sees a baby with his head bleeding. Like how is that possible? What is the building saying? Do they have bars or anything up there? Like all these questions in place, all these questions," Nashawna Harley said.

Officials told CBS New York the death appears to be accidental, with no criminality involved.

The medical examiner will work to determine the cause of death.

