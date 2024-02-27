Boris & Horton dog-friendly cafe will reopen both New York City locations

NEW YORK -- The owners of the beloved dog-friendly cafe Boris & Horton say both Manhattan locations will reopen.

The cafes allow patrons to bring in their dogs and let them off their leashes, as well as offering dog-related entertainment and events.

Last week, we told you about how the cafe announced they would be closing their shops in the East Village and Williamsburg on Feb. 26. The owners cited higher costs to meet the cafes' special requirements -- more space to allow room for pets, disposable plates and cups to meet health department guidelines, additional cleaning supplies and more staff.

The cafe launched an official fundraiser, accepting donations and offering monthly subscription boxes with merchandise and dog treats, and the owners posted on social media Tuesday saying a successful campaign will allow them to stay in business.

"We did it!! A couple of checks were dropped off [in real life] and a few donations came in after midnight but we're thrilled to say our goal has been reached. You are all amazing. More to come!" the cafe posted in an Instagram Story.

Both locations will be reopening in the coming weeks.