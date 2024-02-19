Watch CBS News
Local News

Beloved dog cafe Boris & Horton closing both locations

By Natalie Duddridge

/ CBS New York

Beloved dog cafe closing
Beloved dog cafe closing 03:05

NEW YORK - Beloved dog cafe Boris & Horton announced they are closing both their locations in the East Village and Williamsburg to the dismay of dog owners and their furry friends. 

The place is a paradise for dog and coffee lovers. 

For the last five years, Boris & Horton has provided an off-leash space for local pups and their humans to enjoy coffee - "puppicinos" and treats - and has all kinds of programming including dog-friendly comedy shows, drag bingo and speed dating. 

CBS New York's Natalie Duddridge spoke with people who said the place is like their is like their second home - an extension of their living room. They're devastated it's closing. 

No matter what happens, the owners say the focus is on supporting their staff. 

People can still visit the cafes until Feb. 26.  

Natalie Duddridge
natalie-duddridge-small-2020.png

Natalie Duddridge is an award-winning journalist. She joined CBS2 News as a reporter in February 2018.

First published on February 19, 2024 / 1:07 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.