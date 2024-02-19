Beloved dog cafe Boris & Horton closing both locations

NEW YORK - Beloved dog cafe Boris & Horton announced they are closing both their locations in the East Village and Williamsburg to the dismay of dog owners and their furry friends.

The place is a paradise for dog and coffee lovers.

For the last five years, Boris & Horton has provided an off-leash space for local pups and their humans to enjoy coffee - "puppicinos" and treats - and has all kinds of programming including dog-friendly comedy shows, drag bingo and speed dating.

CBS New York's Natalie Duddridge spoke with people who said the place is like their is like their second home - an extension of their living room. They're devastated it's closing.

No matter what happens, the owners say the focus is on supporting their staff.

People can still visit the cafes until Feb. 26.